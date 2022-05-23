Technical Analyst (Cloud & Analytics) at Deloitte 3 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 23, 2022

Description

A reputable organisation within the Telecommunications industry is looking for a well experienced Technical Analyst to join their Technical Delivery team. The successful candidate must have extensive experience working on IT development projects as a Technical analyst with specific focus on cloud analytics.

Criteria

  • Completed Degree – IT/ BSC/ Informatics/ related
  • 5 – 7 years’ experience as a Technical Cloud Analyst within the Tech or Telecommunication industry
  • Big Data experience – essential
  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner – advantageous

If you are looking for an opportunity to expand your consulting experience with a world class organisation, apply today.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Analyst
  • Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position