AWS Developer

Consulting / Contracting
Financial / Banking
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in IT
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner;
- AWS Certified Developer – Associate;
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (SAA-C02);
- AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional;
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional;
Minimum Requirements
- 5+ years in Full Stack Software Development
- Experience with the core AWS services
- Good background in Linux/Unix administration.
- Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.
- Proficiency in at least one language from our stack: Java
- Strong notions of security best practices (e.g. using IAM Roles, KMS, etc.).
- Experience with monitoring solutions such as CloudWatch, Prometheus, and ELK stack.
- Knowledge of writing infrastructure as code (IaC) using CloudFormation or Terraform.
- Experience with building or maintaining cloud-native applications.
- Past experience with the serverless approaches using AWS Lambda is a plus.
- For example, the Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM).
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C#
- AWS
- Amazon Web Services
- AWS Lambda
- Dynamo DB
- Aurora
- Linux/Unix
- CloudWatch
- ELK stack
- CloudFormation
- Terraform
- AWS SAM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development