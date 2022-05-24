Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

TACKLE complex business problems while conducting business analysis and interpreting business needs to the ICT team of a service provider of Quality Certification and Cold Chain Management seeking your expertise to be its next Business Analyst. You will be expected to ensure that a high level of continuous improvement focus is embedded in the SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) process. The successful incumbent must possess a 3-year tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline with relevant BA Certifications, 5+ years in a similar role and experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration). You will also require 3+ years’ Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design, Azure DevOps Services, SQL, knowledge of Microservices/ Service Orientated Architecture & have worked on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components.

DUTIES:

Planning Cycle –

Daily to monthly Planning Cycle.

Analysis, Process Flow and Solution Definitions –

Identify business issues and data challenges of the organisation and industry.

Identify organisation’s strengths and weaknesses and suggests areas of improvement.

Review and update requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.

Create business requirements specification.

Develop user stories with acceptance criteria.

Solution & Process Flow Design.

Provide Progress reports.

Ensure that issues are identified, tracked, recorded, and resolved in a timely manner.

Develop Functional & Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance.

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

Provide regular status updates on these, as required.

Technical Recommendation and Testing –

Review test plans to ensure test coverage addresses acceptance criteria.

Review testing and sign offs.

Work with the Test Manager to ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.

Work with Product Owner and other stakeholders to identify required changes.

Communicate needed changes to Development team.

Internal Operations –

Identify areas for improvement in internal processes.

Document processes, where required propose areas possible solutions.

Project Execution –

Assist in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules.

Communicated and applied DevSecOps standards.

Execute tasks in accordance with project schedule.

Delivered high-quality services to all stakeholders.

Client Management –

Develop relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.

Communicate effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions with project management.

Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and deepen client relationships.

Manage client expectations effectively.

Facilitates internal teams/task forces & Communication –

Assist in the facilitation of team and client meetings.

Deliver informative, well-organised presentations.

Difficult/Sensitive information communicated tactfully.

Support the Project Manager.

Innovator Development –

Conduct effective progress evaluations.

Sought and participated in development opportunities in addition to required training.

Train other innovators through both formal and informal training programs.

Mentor those with less experienced through informal channels.

Update business analysis documentation with enhancements and changes to business analysis methodologies, tools on the Wiki.

Keep up to date with changes and enhancements in business analysis and apply these.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-years tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline.

Relevant Certifications in Business Analysis.

Experience/Skills –

5+Years –

In a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis.

Experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration). 3+ Years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design. Working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components. Working with security design principles. Working with SQL. Experience in Azure DevOps Services. Working with APIs and web-based applications. Experience in mobile applications. Knowledge of applicable legislation. Possesses understanding in the areas of Application Programming, Database, Business Intelligence and System Design. Knowledge of Microservices/ Service Orientated Architecture. Knowledge of legacy and web-based systems interface with each other.



Desirable –

ITIL / COBIT Foundation.

Experience in Agriculture industry.

Experience in Testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Coordination and leadership skills.

Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and new business analysis technologies.

Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage numerous information sources and provide data analysis reports to management.

Strong client-focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate business analysis related concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders at various hierarchical levels.

Ability to build business partnerships that help drives the application development strategy

Able to work independently with demanding users in a high pressurized environment.

Strong capacity for operating in a flexible, dynamic environment where creative and ‘out of the box’ thinking is required.

Ability to multitask.

Display an understanding of different functions within an organisation.

The ability to work in a team environment and independently.

Strong Presentation skills.

