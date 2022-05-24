Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Tyger Valley

As a Specialist Business Systems Analyst you will be a problem solver who assists in defining and enabling business change within the End-to-End Analysis Competency. Primary responsibility is to define, design and manage business and system requirements, as well as deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, focus on efficiencies and deliver business value.
Skills:
- Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics
- Qualification in Business Analysis
- 10 years Business Analysis experience
- 5 years Systems Analysis experience
- 5 years’ experience in Financial Services industry (LISP / Wealth / Asset management experience advantageous)
- Exposure to C# and SQL (DB2 and MsSQL)
- Exposure to SQL stored procedures
- Exposure to Digitization Design
- Strong relational database expertise 3-5 years
- Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design
- Strong data analysis skills
- Strong Application Design expertise
- Exposure to SCRUM and other Agile methodologies
- Understanding of mobile application design
- Understanding of API design
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Analysis
- Business systems
- C#
- SQL
- Relational databases
- Systems Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Stock Broking / Asset Management
- More than 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree