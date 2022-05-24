Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Tyger Valley

As a Specialist Business Systems Analyst you will be a problem solver who assists in defining and enabling business change within the End-to-End Analysis Competency. Primary responsibility is to define, design and manage business and system requirements, as well as deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, focus on efficiencies and deliver business value.

Skills:

Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics

Qualification in Business Analysis

10 years Business Analysis experience

5 years Systems Analysis experience

5 years’ experience in Financial Services industry (LISP / Wealth / Asset management experience advantageous)

Exposure to C# and SQL (DB2 and MsSQL)

Exposure to SQL stored procedures

Exposure to Digitization Design

Strong relational database expertise 3-5 years

Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design

Strong data analysis skills

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM and other Agile methodologies

Understanding of mobile application design

Understanding of API design

Desired Skills:

Business Process Analysis

Business systems

C#

SQL

Relational databases

Systems Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Stock Broking / Asset Management

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position