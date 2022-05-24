C# Developer

My client is a dynamic consulting firm based in Centurion. They are a group of highly educated people who provides the best in consulting services to their clients across South Africa and abroad.

They are currently looking for a C# Developer to join their team. You can have little or no experience, but need to have completed a degree or diploma.

Responsibilities:

Proficiency with C#, including but not limited to the following features of the language:

Class structure

OOP (inheritance, interfaces, and polymorphism

Usage and creation of attribute

Generics

Delegates, anonymous methods, and lambda expressions

Knowledge of the following main concepts of ASP.NET and web development:

Application states

The debugging of ASP.NET applications by using Visual Studio

The process of attaching to IIS by using Visual Studio debugging tools

Client- and server-side development

The structure of web forms

Experience with SQL Server, including doing the following:

Writing and debugging complex SQL queries (WHERE clauses, aggregates, and

subqueries)

Understanding the database structure (primary keys, data types, and denormalization)

The following experience with IIS:

The configuration and deployment of ASP.NET websites

The configuration and securing of IIS

In this role there will also be some traveling involved to clients in SA and sometimes also abroad.

Desired Skills:

Developer

C#

C# Developer

ASP.NET

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position