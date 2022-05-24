Commercial Analyst (FTC 12 Months)

Commercial Analyst (FTC 12 Months)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand

Position Overview:

A global healthcare manufacturer has a remarkable new opportunity available for a skilled Commercial Analyst for a 12-month fixed term contract.

The Commercial Analyst will be responsible to develop structured financial proposals and scenarios, to monitor account profitability and to monitor performance of deals in line with key indicators.

Key areas of focus will include:

Deal structuring

Profitability monitoring

Instrument lifecycle monitoring

Deal monitoring

Reporting

SHE

Essential Experience, Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Completed Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Finance, Accounting Sciences, Cost Accounting

2 – 3 Years’ experience in Finance or Costing in a multinational working environment

Must possess knowledge of IFRS

Valid Driver’s License is essential

Must be either fully vaccinated / willing to obtain full vaccination

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global healthcare manufacturer

