Commercial Analyst (FTC 12 Months)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Midrand
Position Overview:
A global healthcare manufacturer has a remarkable new opportunity available for a skilled Commercial Analyst for a 12-month fixed term contract.
The Commercial Analyst will be responsible to develop structured financial proposals and scenarios, to monitor account profitability and to monitor performance of deals in line with key indicators.
Key areas of focus will include:
- Deal structuring
- Profitability monitoring
- Instrument lifecycle monitoring
- Deal monitoring
- Reporting
- SHE
Essential Experience, Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills Required:
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Finance, Accounting Sciences, Cost Accounting
- 2 – 3 Years’ experience in Finance or Costing in a multinational working environment
- Must possess knowledge of IFRS
- Valid Driver’s License is essential
- Must be either fully vaccinated / willing to obtain full vaccination
Desired Skills:
- Commercial Analyst
- Develop Structured Financial Proposals
- Develop Structured Financial Scenarios
- Monitor Account Profitability
- Monitor Performance of Deals
- Deal Structuring
- Profitability Monitoring
- Instrument lifecycle Monitoring
- Deal Monitoring
- Reporting
- SHE
- Cost Accounting
- Costing
- IFRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A global healthcare manufacturer