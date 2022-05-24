Data Engineer

May 24, 2022

Opportunity Available! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ X5 Data Engineer’s to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description

  • We are looking for talented data scientist individuals to support with our logistics international team.

  • Will support within the platform space – assist in setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations support.

  • Data management supporting specialists who will be involved in standardisation; Data ingestion topics; Kafka.


Outputs:

  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

  • Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems. Manage data and meta-data.

  • Define the standards for data modelling and the maintenance thereof.

  • Support and maintain machine learning algorithm deployments. Build ETL (data extraction, transformation and loading) storages and analytical tools.

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)

  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

  • Expert with ETL tools and BI Tools

  • Data Science / Data Engineering

  • Big data technologies: Hadoop

  • Network/Security/Credential management

  • Middleware Integration

  • Data Ingestion

  • Kafka experience and Knowledge

  • API orientated approach and knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • Information Technology
  • Data Management
  • Automotive

Learn more/Apply for this position