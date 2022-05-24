Data Engineer-2022-51

An International Mining Company in the GAUTENG has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Data Engineer in the IM Department

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems.

PLEASE NOTE; TRAVELING MAY BE REQUIRED

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

A technology focused individual, data engineers will need to design, configure, develop and deploy data transformations.

Develop ETL pipelines. The data transformations will be developed in Azure Databricks using Python and on Azure SQL using T-SQL and deployed using ARM templates

Combine and curate data in a central data lake

Serve data for application and analytics through a variety of technologies such as SQL, Server Synapse, CosmosDB and TSI

Build transformation pipelines into dimensions and facts and therefore a strong knowledge of standard BI concepts is mandatory

Build stream pipelines leverage IoT Hub, Event Hub, Databricks streaming and other Azure stream technologies.

Mental Processing Ability

Evidence of ability to complete work of 2 complexity.

This work involves analysis, reflection and the use of data over a more extended period, to anticipate problems. It requires knowledge of the overall system and focuses on the direct application and improvement of systems

Application/Energy

Consistently displays a positive and engaging manner

Motivated, continuously work to best of ability to meet performance criteria

Strives to do things significantly better

Knowledge

Formal qualifications:

Role-specific knowledge:

· Data Lake

· Data Modeling

· Data Architecture

· Azure Data Environment

Specialist Areas:

Unstructured Data – Applies to /wiki/spaces/DAGDG/pages/[Phone Number Removed]; and any products that handles large scale data such as images.

Strong experience of building large scale file shipping and pipelines, ideally using Azure services such as AzCopy and Azure Data Lake. Experience of managing unstructured file meta-data, conversions, standardisation and related workflows. Experience of building analysis jobs that scale on technologies such as Databricks or Azure Batch.

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Technical Skills

Key Skills:

· Phyton – Proficient

· PySpark – Proficient

· SQL – Competent

· Solution Architecture – Competent

· API Design – Competent

· Containers – Competent

· CI/CD – Competent

· Azure Cloud – Competent

· Data Stream patterns and technology – Proficient

· Data engineering design patterns – Competent

· Mining data – Beneficialy

Social Process Skills

Ability to:

– manage self

– develop self

– engage with team members and stakeholders

– appreciate different thoughts and opinions

– understand different contexts and adjust behaviours appropriately based on that understanding

– Work in a fluid environment with changing requirements whilst maintaining absolute attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Data Lake

Data Modeling

Azure Data Environment

Data Architecture

