Data Operations Engineer (Process Control Systems) – Gauteng Vereeniging

Our client, a food manufacturer is recruiting a Data Operations Engineer (Process Control Systems) for their Vereeniging Mill.

Main role: To ensure continuous packing process operational excellence, continuous improvement, and legal compliance, through providing technical guidance and support on all instruments supporting efficient packing for all plants on site. This includes but is not limited to packing equipment, the hole in wall, in-line scale system, and date coding systems.

Minimum requirements:

Qualified Instrumentation technician is ideal.

Certifications such as A+, N+ and Windows 10 are beneficial.

IT related qualification is beneficial.

Excel and Power BI experience.

1 -2 years’ experience in an FMCG manufacturing process environment.

3-5 years’ experience in a technical/system support role.

2-3 years’ experience on stock control systems.

Advantage: Hole in the wall system maintenance experience.

Advantage: Date coding machine maintenance experience.

Competencies:

Data Analytics and trend identification.

Fault finding and Route cause analysis techniques.

Supplier management skills.

Knowledge of Pneumatics and Electronics.

Process control and improvement techniques.

Understanding PLC system requirements.

Lean Six Sigma/Continuous improvement techniques (Advantage).

Supplier relationship management principles (Advantage).

Responsibilities:

Provide support to Process Control System to maintain operations.

Expert service on PLC, SCADA and Historian systems.

Gather information and report on data.

Performs research and execution of proof of concepts on new technology solutions.

Investigate and analyse plant performance and preventing repeat failures through root cause analysis process.

Implementation of process control and information systems.

Corrective and preventative maintenance on all inline scale and controllers as well a process inspection and coding equipment.

Providing cost estimation on required equipment upgrades.

To Manage all process service providers relating to packing process control systems to ensure on time repair maintenance and calibration of instruments to maintain the integrity and reliability of these systems.

Updating to standard work instructions/training Manuals.

Tracking performance against agreed deliverables.

