Developer – Back-End at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Fortunately for all of us, our wonderful American client has chosen to base their entire Research and Development team in the Cape. They have made huge investments in their CT office and are here to stay and grow their team. If research and development, complex applications, pure development (no maintenance) and learning new things interests you, then this is the right company for you. Based in the northern suburbs, this organisation is highly progressive offering generous flexi-time and other benefits.

Role Responsibilities:

Participating in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborating with the team to continually improve development and delivery processes.

Collaborating closely with customers / stakeholders.

Ensuring quality, security and performance focus throughout the delivery cycle.

Taking ownership of the end-to-end life cycle for new and existing features.

Taking ownership of code base and unit and functional tests.

Development of new product capabilities.

Maintenance of existing product capabilities, including defect fixes.

Creation of automated tests and contributing towards a continuous integration environment.

Delivering demos throughout the development process to customers / stakeholders.

Providing customer support, including after-hours support rotation, for defect correction and consulting on service resolution.

Actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, Microsoft Teams, etc.).

Preferred Qualifications:

Completed relevant programming courses.

A degree in Computer Science is preferred.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4 years of development experience.

Experience in the following:

Linux admin and bash scripting | Python



Nginx | MongoDB | Docker / Kubernetes



REST API Integration

Experience in the following would be ideal:

Ability to work across technology stacks



JavaScript / Typescript | NodeJS



Jenkins | Networking



Cloud Apps / Microservices



Powershell scripting | Ansible

