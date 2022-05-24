Information Security Specialist

As an Information Security Specialist, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our information systems are secure and compliant with industry standards. You will have to demonstrate a thorough understanding of IT security, including the principles of compliance and risk management as well as how these apply to modern business. You should also understand the role of technology in a company’s overall operations and how it can benefit your business.

Requirements

Technical & Support of new and existing security tools

Assist the IT Security Manager with Security initiatives as and when required.

Ensuring they keep up to date on procedures and best practices relevant to their job responsibilities

Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, or complaints.

Working with Qualys Vulnerability Management and Web Application Scanning.

Work with Forti Analyzer critical information on threats across the entire attack surface

Very good knowledge of Symantec Endpoint Protection and Encryption

Knowledge of industry frameworks (ISO 27001/2, COBIT, ITIL);

Ensure that all Information Security policies and procedures are followed according to the Client’s requirement.

Provide sound security advice to Client’s clients

Creation of hardening Standards for the ICS department

Assist with Cyber security awareness campaigns

Assist with ICS Audits and Risks

Maintain the technical risk register

Assist departments that are struggling to remediate vulnerabilities

Enhancements & Implementation

Deployment of new security solutions to Production.

Initiate, recommend and implement new solutions.

Conduct assessment of proposed solutions and existing solutions.

Training and Knowledge Sharing

Documenting security processes and storing them in a shared document repository.

Qualifications

Relevant Information Technology Qualification (NQF Level 7) (B-Tech or Degree)

CISSP

Desired Skills:

Security Specialist

Qualys

Forti Analyzer

ITIL

