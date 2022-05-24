As an Information Security Specialist, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our information systems are secure and compliant with industry standards. You will have to demonstrate a thorough understanding of IT security, including the principles of compliance and risk management as well as how these apply to modern business. You should also understand the role of technology in a company’s overall operations and how it can benefit your business.
Requirements
- Technical & Support of new and existing security tools
- Assist the IT Security Manager with Security initiatives as and when required.
- Ensuring they keep up to date on procedures and best practices relevant to their job responsibilities
- Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, or complaints.
- Working with Qualys Vulnerability Management and Web Application Scanning.
- Work with Forti Analyzer critical information on threats across the entire attack surface
- Very good knowledge of Symantec Endpoint Protection and Encryption
- Knowledge of industry frameworks (ISO 27001/2, COBIT, ITIL);
- Ensure that all Information Security policies and procedures are followed according to the Client’s requirement.
- Provide sound security advice to Client’s clients
- Creation of hardening Standards for the ICS department
- Assist with Cyber security awareness campaigns
- Assist with ICS Audits and Risks
- Maintain the technical risk register
- Assist departments that are struggling to remediate vulnerabilities
- Enhancements & Implementation
- Deployment of new security solutions to Production.
- Initiate, recommend and implement new solutions.
- Conduct assessment of proposed solutions and existing solutions.
- Training and Knowledge Sharing
- Documenting security processes and storing them in a shared document repository.
Qualifications
- Relevant Information Technology Qualification (NQF Level 7) (B-Tech or Degree)
- CISSP
Desired Skills:
- CISSP
- Security Specialist
- Qualys
- Forti Analyzer
- ITIL