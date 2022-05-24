IT Security Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Protecting the security and integrity of data, monitor computer networks to ensure safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and proprietary data from cyber criminals. Identify and remediate any vulnerabilities on the network and endpoints. Proactively monitor for any threats.
Essentials
Matric plus an IT Security Qualification
2 to 5 years IT desktop support and Security Analysis
Office bound – Weekly Standby and After-hours support required
This position is an Employment Equity position for SA citizens only
All candidates must be able to present a valid vaccination certificate
Desired Skills:
- MS patches
- firewalls
- data encryption
- Security controls
- Data loss prevention
- Information Security Risk Management
- Cyber Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis