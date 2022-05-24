IT Security Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Protecting the security and integrity of data, monitor computer networks to ensure safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and proprietary data from cyber criminals. Identify and remediate any vulnerabilities on the network and endpoints. Proactively monitor for any threats.

Essentials

Matric plus an IT Security Qualification

2 to 5 years IT desktop support and Security Analysis

Office bound – Weekly Standby and After-hours support required

This position is an Employment Equity position for SA citizens only

All candidates must be able to present a valid vaccination certificate

Desired Skills:

MS patches

firewalls

data encryption

Security controls

Data loss prevention

Information Security Risk Management

Cyber Security

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position