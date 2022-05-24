PHP Developer, Gauteng – Gauteng Pretoria

PHP Developer, Gauteng region. We are looking for someone with a passion for development, be solution driven and be able to write code for new and existing PHP systems. Technical

– 4-6 Years’ Experience in PHP Development, including current versions and frameworks (Laravel, Cake, Symphony etc.)

– Experience with using Angular (Current versions) for UI development.

– Solid Understanding and experience with Responsive Design Principles and implementation thereof (ex. using Bootstrap)

– Ability to analyze a problem, break it down into achievable sections and implement.

– Solid foundation with related web-technologies and their application:

o JS, CSS (and derivatives), HTML5 etc.

o Understanding of SEO requirements

o Experience with different serialization formats and technologies, JSON, XML etc.

– Solid understanding of database design, maintenance for common SQL Databases (MySQL, Postgres, MSSQL) and effective interaction with a database.

– Thorough understanding of debugging and using a debugger.

– Experience effectively and efficiently using third-party libraries where necessary.

– Solid understanding of coding concepts and best practices.

– Solid understanding of automated testing, QA processes and general application verification/validation

Desired Skills:

PHP developer

Laravel

angular

