Platform & DevOps Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

May 24, 2022

The position reports to the Engineering Team Lead (DevOps)

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers
  • Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging
  • Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more
  • Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
  • Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems
  • Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems

The skills we need:

  • Is passionate about technology- keeping up to date with the industry
  • Always learning
  • Is a team player
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Shows solid reasoning and decision making
  • Possesses the ability to work under pressure

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Computer science degree or equivalent experience
  • 3-5 years of professional experience
  • An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including linux and operating systems, networking
  • Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms
  • Can write code (we use Python)
  • Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)
  • Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc.)
  • Understand networking deeply (tcp/ip, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc.)
  • Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc.)
  • Has a reasonable understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP)
  • Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)
  • Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)
  • Has experience managing production systems

