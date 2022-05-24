MSP is looking for a qualified and experienced Project Manager to work in Limpopo.
To succeed in this role, you will have:
- Bachelor’s Degree Mining or Engineering/Diploma in Mining or Engineering
- Government Certificate of Competency (GCC), Mine Managers Certificate of Competency (MMC) and/or Project Management qualification
- Preferably completed an Executive Education Programme
- CPM (Professional Construction Project Manager)
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in full project lifecycle management in a mining environment
Desired Skills:
- Project Lifecycle Management
- Mining Environment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma