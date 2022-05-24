Project Manager – Secunda at Employ Africa Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our Client is seeking to employ the services of a Project Manager for a contract position in Secunda.
Petrochemical Industry
The successful Project Manager MUST have the following requirements:
- Previous experience as a Mechanical Technician
- Previous experience working with baffle plates & ring replacements
- Must be more experience on the engineering side, rather than the construction side
- 45 to 65 years old
- Must be vaccinated
All applicants must be residents of South Africa and be prepared to stay in Secunda for the duration of the project.
All applicants must be residents of South Africa and be prepared to stay in Secunda for the duration of the project.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- none