Project Manager – Secunda at Employ Africa Group

Our Client is seeking to employ the services of a Project Manager for a contract position in Secunda.

Petrochemical Industry

The successful Project Manager MUST have the following requirements:

Previous experience as a Mechanical Technician

Previous experience working with baffle plates & ring replacements

Must be more experience on the engineering side, rather than the construction side

45 to 65 years old

Must be vaccinated

All applicants must be residents of South Africa and be prepared to stay in Secunda for the duration of the project.

Applicants can apply on line on [URL Removed] or they can send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

none

Learn more/Apply for this position