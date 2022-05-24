Project Manager – Secunda at Employ Africa Group

May 24, 2022

Our Client is seeking to employ the services of a Project Manager for a contract position in Secunda.
Petrochemical Industry

The successful Project Manager MUST have the following requirements:

  • Previous experience as a Mechanical Technician
  • Previous experience working with baffle plates & ring replacements
  • Must be more experience on the engineering side, rather than the construction side
  • 45 to 65 years old
  • Must be vaccinated

All applicants must be residents of South Africa and be prepared to stay in Secunda for the duration of the project.

Applicants can apply on line on [URL Removed] or they can send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • none

