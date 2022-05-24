React Native Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

REACT NATIVE DEVELOPERS this one’s for you!

We are looking for an experienced Native Android Developer proficient in Java and or Kotlin and an understanding of building Android apps.

You will be involved from conception to completion with our projects

Required Experience:

Minimum 2 – 5 years’ React Native experience

BSc in Computer Science degree or similar

2 years of experience in Java and or Kotlin development

Good Git knowledge

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written and communicate with both clients and team members in a professional and courteous manner

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

react

React Native

