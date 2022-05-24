Senior Developer

Johannesburg

One of our clients within the Financial Services industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team

Key Purpose

The Senior Java Developer must work together with Business Analyst, UX & Content Teams, System Architect and managers to understand the overall business need and the requirements, design the system solution using various approaches and technologies, implement the designed solution in the system with high quality source codes.

Areas of responsibility

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Present to senior stakeholders

Offer support and guidance to peers

Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Personal Attributes and Skills

Passionate about technology and development.

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Analytical thinking

Personal organisation and time management skills

Technical and business writing skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting and listening)

Stress management

Customer focused

Results oriented

Able to resolve conflict

Creative

Innovative

Self-driven

Attention to detail

Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels

Education and Experience

Minimum Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications. 5 years Java systems development experience Java EE knowledge and experience Experience with SOAP and REST services Unit testing and mocking frameworks Source control, experience with GIT Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic) Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns



Preferred IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar). Angular Framework Spring Framework SQL and ORM experience Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC) Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.) Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development



Advantageous Honours degree DevOps/Continuous integration Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)



