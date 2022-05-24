Senior Full Stack Developer 2202-52 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Senior FULL STACK DEVELOPER in the GAUTENG area in the IM Department

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems.

TRAVEL MAY BE REQUIRED

CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL PLEASE.

TRAVEL MAY BE REQUIRED

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role

C#, Angular, Blazor

Sql Server Management Studio

Integration development

Devops

To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology.

Application development from start

– Debugging and problem finding

– Enhanchements

– Input into the technical discussions and analysis

– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT

– Ensure customer satisfaction is high

Mental Processing Ability

Evidence of ability to complete work of 2 complexity.

This work involves analysis, reflection and the use of information over a more extended period, to anticipate problems. It requires knowledge of the overall system and focuses on the direct application and improvement of systems

Application/Energy

Consistently displays a positive and engaging manner

Motivated, continuously work to best of ability to meet performance criteria

Strives to do things significantly better

Knowledge

Role-specific knowledge:

· C#, Angular, Blazor

· Sql Server Management Studio

· Integration development

· Devops

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Technical Skills

Ability to:

– Lead junior and intermediate developers

– Application development

– develop SQL Queries

– Optimise of applications

– Input into the technical discussions and analysis

– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT

– Ensure customer satisfaction is high

– Integration development

-Devops

Social Process Skills

Ability to:

– manage self

– develop self

– engage with team members and stakeholders

– appreciate different thoughts and opinions

– understand different contexts and adjust behaviours appropriately based on that understanding

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

Blazor

Sql Server Management Studio

Integration development

Devops

Learn more/Apply for this position