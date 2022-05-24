Senior Java Developer & Architect (Healthcare solu at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

What you will do

You will form part of the eLABS team. You will be leading the architectural design and own the technical excellence of the product. You will develop and communicate the use of ‘best practice’ during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. The team uses the following technology: Java 1.8, PostgreSQL 11, Git, JavaScript.

Our client’s looking for an individual that is a great team player and problem-solver. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa. One of our main drivers, working for their company, is the fact that they build solutions that have a positive impact on people’s lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. They strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements.

What you need

11+ years’ of relevant development experience

4+ years’ experience in Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS

Strong SQL experience, i.e. strong data processing skills (statistical analysis experience will be beneficial)

Proficiency in Linux operating systems

Passionate and dedicated team members

Flexibility – 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00.

