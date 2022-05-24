Software Developer (C#.Net Core) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Build and maintain cutting-edge software solutions of a Service Provider in the Healthcare industry seeking a self-driven & ambitious Software Developer to join its team. You will help deliver an exciting Development project roadmap which enables the Service to be a leader in the industry. You will develop, test and implement viable IT solutions. You will require a Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science with a major in Software Development, have 2 years’ Dev experience with your tech toolset including C#.Net Core, Angular and MSSQL. You must have a valid Code 08 Driver’s Licence.

DUTIES:

Build new systems.

Development of changes, fixes and integrations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science, majoring in Software Development.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 2 years Development experience.

C#.Net Core experience.

Angular.

MSSQL.

Valid Code 08 Driver’s Licence without endorsements is essential.

Advantageous –

‘NoSQL’ experience.

Mobile Development experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-disciplined and self-motivated.

Ability to multitask and prioritise.

Must be able to work and perform under pressure.

Customer Service ethic and excellent communication skills.

COMMENTS:

