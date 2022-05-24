Software Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

A top international company, with head offices in the UK and USA, this organisation is focussed on leading edge problem solving. Proven ability to find solutions to problems is essential combined with a strong academic background. The work environment is incredibly progressive. Work from home is encouraged and there is also the opportunity for those that want to work overseas although that is personal choice dependent. This organisation only hires permanent resources and enjoys an incredibly low staff turnover as a result of their generous remuneration packages and the exciting work they are involved in.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing high-quality software design and architecture

Identifying, prioritising and executing tasks in the software development life cycle

Developing tools and applications by producing clean, efficient code

Automating tasks through appropriate tools and scripting

Reviewing and debugging code

Performing validation and verification testing

Collaborating with internal teams and vendors to fix and improve products

Documenting development phases and monitor systems

Ensuring software is up-to-date with the latest technologies

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Hons or higher qualification in Computer Science is essential

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Proven experience as a Senior Software Engineer

Extensive experience in software development, scripting and project management

Programming skills in one or ‘C’, C++, Java, COBOL or other procedural or OO languages

Knowledge of a major database: Oracle, DB2, Teradata, Sybase, Informix, Hyperion

Unix knowledge, in particular scripting. All consultants will use Unix.

Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

Developer

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position