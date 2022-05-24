SQL Database Administrator (Cloud and On Prem) at OUTsurance – Gauteng Centurion

Company Description
OUTsurance is a customer-centric Financial Services company with a global foot print. We are vibrant, successful and values orientated with an awesome dynamic culture encapsulated by the ethos that clients and staff “always get something OUT.” Our success can be attributed amongst other things, to the outstanding people that work for us.
Adversaries are working around the clock to beat defences, compromise networks and cause harm. To stay ahead of the threat we are looking for an inspired, creative and dedicated person who is passionate about identifying potential security threats and collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to implement counter measures to aid prevention, detection and response
Job Responsibilities:
- Manage the performance of SQL databases hosted both on-premises and in Azure (IaaS / PaaS) for actively developed application and warehouse processes.
- Proactively identify and tune poorly performing queries to improve overall server health
- Responsible for performing data loads & extracts, refreshing lower environments, and replicating data between server
- Configure and maintain databases servers and processes:
- Patch management of RDBMS
- Administer SQL always on clusters
- Disaster recovery planning
- ETL Tools Administration (Synapse, Airflow)
- Administration of the Report / Analytics Environment (SSRS, SSAS, PowerBI)
- Online SAAS (Google, Azure, AWS)
Competencies
The successful individual would need to demonstrate the below listed competencies at an advanced level:
- Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships
- Problem-solving with strong decision-making mind-set
- Takes initiative and works under own direction
- Upholds ethics and values and demonstrates high levels of integrity
- Methodically plans and organises tasks and projects
- Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail
- Adapts and responds positively to change
- The ability to multitask and handle stress
- Development and testing support
- Performance analysis and tuning
- Diagnosing performance problems
- Optimisation of SQL queries
- Creating indexes for improved performance
- Capacity planning for continued data growth
- Willingness to perform tasks not directly related to job function to ensure timely and cost-effective completion of the project
- Proven ability to assist team with investigation, analysis, design, and delivery of solutions
- Ability to ensure delivery across multiple projects simultaneously
- Strong analytical and problem identification skills
- Ability to provide input into technical architecture decisions
- Ability to identify shortcoming and improve on current processes and standards
- Willingness to travel
- Willingness to work after hours and fulfil possible standby requirements
Personality:
- Good interpersonal skills including strong verbal and written communication
- Attention to detail
- Ability to cope under pressure
- Must be proactive
- Ability to prioritise multiple tasks and deadlines
- Ambitious, delivery focused, and deadline driven
- Team Player who can work alone when required
- Ability to work well with different personalities
- Sound analytical and technical skills
- Delivery focused individual who takes ownership of tasks assigned
Qualifications
Must have Solid Technical knowledge and working experience with
- Minimum 5 years SQL Server database administration experience
- Minimum 3 year working experience with SQL 2012 – 2019
- Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, Synapse and similar services in
- Minimum 2 year working experience with Cloud based SaaS (Azure, Google or AWS)
- All forms of SQL Replication
- Always on Availability Groups
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS
- Sql Server
- Database administration
- Cloud
- On Prem
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
About The Employer:
An ideal candidate will be able to align their personal work values to the OUTsurance values of passion, profitability, recognition, people development, honesty, respect and awesome service. Being enthusiastic in dealing with challenges in a stressful, deadline orientated environment is essential.
In accordance with OUTsurance’s Employment Equity goals, preference will be given to individuals who meet the job requirements and are from the various designated groups
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid