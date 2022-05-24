Technical Lead at BET Software

May 24, 2022

Position: Software Development Technical Lead
Location: Johannesburg or East London
Structure: Hybrid/ Flexible working hours

You Bring:

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience within a development environment;
  • 3- 6 years’ SQL experience;
  • 5 -8 years’ C# experience;
  • 5 -8 years’ .net core experience;
  • 5 -8 years’ RESTful API experience.

Nice To Have:

  • 1- 4 years’ experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo;
  • 1- 4 years’ experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.

What You’ll Do:

  • Provide technical leadership to the Team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives;
  • Engage regularly with software architects in order to ensure the development within the Team is according to architectural guidelines;
  • Develop solutions in a manner which support modification for future developers, ultimately reducing the numbers of defects negatively affecting system quality;
  • Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring, and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the Team and to the wider group;
  • Ensure the day-to-day operational activities improve performance of products and systems;
  • Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Benefits:

Leave Benefits (Study, Annual, Sports).
Financial: Performance bonus and year-end bonus.
Group: Provident fund, Funeral cover, Legal assistance, Wealth support.
Development: LinkedIn Learning, Pluralsight, Internal and External Bursary programmes.
Social: Friday sundowners, Townhall, Access to tickets for major sporting events.

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Study Assistance
  • Provident Fund
  • Annual Bonus
  • Flexitime
  • Work From Home
  • Parking
  • Performance Bonus
  • Laptop

