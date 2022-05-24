Technical Lead at BET Software

Position: Software Development Technical Lead
Location: Johannesburg or East London
Structure: Hybrid/ Flexible working hours
You Bring:
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience within a development environment;
- 3- 6 years’ SQL experience;
- 5 -8 years’ C# experience;
- 5 -8 years’ .net core experience;
- 5 -8 years’ RESTful API experience.
Nice To Have:
- 1- 4 years’ experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo;
- 1- 4 years’ experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.
What You’ll Do:
- Provide technical leadership to the Team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives;
- Engage regularly with software architects in order to ensure the development within the Team is according to architectural guidelines;
- Develop solutions in a manner which support modification for future developers, ultimately reducing the numbers of defects negatively affecting system quality;
- Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring, and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the Team and to the wider group;
- Ensure the day-to-day operational activities improve performance of products and systems;
- Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.
Benefits:
Leave Benefits (Study, Annual, Sports).
Financial: Performance bonus and year-end bonus.
Group: Provident fund, Funeral cover, Legal assistance, Wealth support.
Development: LinkedIn Learning, Pluralsight, Internal and External Bursary programmes.
Social: Friday sundowners, Townhall, Access to tickets for major sporting events.
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
About The Employer:
The Company We Keep:
At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Study Assistance
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus
- Flexitime
- Work From Home
- Parking
- Performance Bonus
- Laptop