Technical Lead at BET Software – Gauteng Bryanston

Position: Software Development Technical Lead

Location: Johannesburg or East London

Structure: Hybrid/ Flexible working hours

You Bring:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience within a development environment;

3- 6 years’ SQL experience;

5 -8 years’ C# experience;

5 -8 years’ .net core experience;

5 -8 years’ RESTful API experience.

Nice To Have:

1- 4 years’ experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo;

1- 4 years’ experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.

What You’ll Do:

Provide technical leadership to the Team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives;

Engage regularly with software architects in order to ensure the development within the Team is according to architectural guidelines;

Develop solutions in a manner which support modification for future developers, ultimately reducing the numbers of defects negatively affecting system quality;

Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring, and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the Team and to the wider group;

Ensure the day-to-day operational activities improve performance of products and systems;

Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Benefits:

Leave Benefits (Study, Annual, Sports).

Financial: Performance bonus and year-end bonus.

Group: Provident fund, Funeral cover, Legal assistance, Wealth support.

Development: LinkedIn Learning, Pluralsight, Internal and External Bursary programmes.

Social: Friday sundowners, Townhall, Access to tickets for major sporting events.

Desired Skills:

Web Development

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Study Assistance

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

Flexitime

Work From Home

Parking

Performance Bonus

Laptop

