Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for ensuring the reliability and sustainability of the control systems within all manufacturing departments
- Ensure that these systems meet production demands in a cost effective and efficient manner
- In addition, the jobholder will be responsible for optimizing functionality of processes to reduce process losses and improve overall efficiency
- Participate in projects and continuous improvement and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the department
- Responsible for the development of production and process performance reports
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric Certificate
- Must be a qualified electrical/electronics engineer, preferably B-Tech or higher
- In-depth exposure to Allen Bradley PLC’s, Aveva System Platform, InTouch, InSQL, Veeam, VMware, Allen Bradley Stratix Switches and dairy
- A minimum of 5-10 years relevant experience in an automated manufacturing environment preferably in the sterile packaging of liquid beverages
Desired Skills:
- Allen Bradley
- Aveva System Platform
- InTouch
- Wonderware
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma