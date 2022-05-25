Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

May 25, 2022

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for ensuring the reliability and sustainability of the control systems within all manufacturing departments
  • Ensure that these systems meet production demands in a cost effective and efficient manner
  • In addition, the jobholder will be responsible for optimizing functionality of processes to reduce process losses and improve overall efficiency
  • Participate in projects and continuous improvement and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the department
  • Responsible for the development of production and process performance reports

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Must be a qualified electrical/electronics engineer, preferably B-Tech or higher
  • In-depth exposure to Allen Bradley PLC’s, Aveva System Platform, InTouch, InSQL, Veeam, VMware, Allen Bradley Stratix Switches and dairy
  • A minimum of 5-10 years relevant experience in an automated manufacturing environment preferably in the sterile packaging of liquid beverages

Desired Skills:

  • Allen Bradley
  • Aveva System Platform
  • InTouch
  • Wonderware

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

