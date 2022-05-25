BI Developer at QES

May 25, 2022

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a BI / ETL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Required skills:
Data mapping
ETL Development
Qlikview Development
BI Data Analysis

Competencies

  • Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives
  • Problem-solving thinking skills
  • Performance driven and results oriented
  • Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities
  • Work equally well independently and as part of a team
  • Contributing to team success
  • Client service oriented
  • Influencing and gaining commitment
  • Negotiating skills
  • Adaptability

Attributes

  • Honesty, integrity and respect
  • Positive enthusiastic can do attitude
  • Teaming
  • Persistence and resilience
  • Driven to perform under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • Data warehouse
  • SSIS Development
  • SSRS
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position