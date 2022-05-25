BI Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a BI / ETL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Required skills:

Data mapping

ETL Development

Qlikview Development

BI Data Analysis

Competencies

Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives

Problem-solving thinking skills

Performance driven and results oriented

Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities

Work equally well independently and as part of a team

Contributing to team success

Client service oriented

Influencing and gaining commitment

Negotiating skills

Adaptability

Attributes

Honesty, integrity and respect

Positive enthusiastic can do attitude

Teaming

Persistence and resilience

Driven to perform under pressure

Desired Skills:

Data warehouse

SSIS Development

SSRS

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

