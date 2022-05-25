Business Analyst (Product Support) x2 at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

The Job Requirements:

Willingness to handle problem and incident management – End 2 End

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience in production and logistics processes

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, Jenkins)

Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms

Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Output:

Liaise directly with various company manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

System Roll out and Go-Live support.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and Centre of Competence (CoC)

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

Knowledge of production and logistics processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

