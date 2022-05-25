Field Support Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a Support Engineer to facilitate successful solution delivery & maintenance on the

instrumentation hardware, field services, IT (Software) and remote support.

Responsibilities will include:

• Installation (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network

switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:

o Sensor mounting and configuration

o Network connectivity & configuration

o Low voltage power supply

o Software installation & XML configuration

• Handover, training, and client engagement

• On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics

o Remote monitoring and remote

o Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer

o Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software

o Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems

o Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve

recurring problems more efficiently

o Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and

maintenance

• On-going field services

o Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times

be up to 4 weeks)

o Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg & Cape Town

Requirements:

• Degree in Engineering (Electrical or IT oriented)

• Onsite Service experience (Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial).

• Software scripting experience (Advantages).

• Selection / troubleshooting and configurations experience -Fi,

Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other IT

equipment).

• Experience in server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc.

• Experience in electronic fault finding and replacements.

• Knowledge in OPC Communication and Setup (Advantages)

• Comfortable working within a team of suppliers to deliver relevant solutions to a client(s)

(• Medically fit to pass client medicals & perform physical/hand-on duties and must be vaccinated)

