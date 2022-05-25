Field Support Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is looking for a Support Engineer to facilitate successful solution delivery & maintenance on the
instrumentation hardware, field services, IT (Software) and remote support.
Responsibilities will include:
• Installation (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network
switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:
o Sensor mounting and configuration
o Network connectivity & configuration
o Low voltage power supply
o Software installation & XML configuration
• Handover, training, and client engagement
• On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics
o Remote monitoring and remote
o Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer
o Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software
o Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems
o Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve
recurring problems more efficiently
o Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and
maintenance
• On-going field services
o Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times
be up to 4 weeks)
o Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg & Cape Town
Requirements:
• Degree in Engineering (Electrical or IT oriented)
• Onsite Service experience (Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial).
• Software scripting experience (Advantages).
• Selection / troubleshooting and configurations experience -Fi,
Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other IT
equipment).
• Experience in server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc.
• Experience in electronic fault finding and replacements.
• Knowledge in OPC Communication and Setup (Advantages)
• Comfortable working within a team of suppliers to deliver relevant solutions to a client(s)
(• Medically fit to pass client medicals & perform physical/hand-on duties and must be vaccinated)