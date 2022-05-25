ICT Support Engineer (Azure) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Based in Somerset West, this global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Role Responsibilities:

Providing input and support on ICT projects where required.

Supporting / maintaining the Microsoft Server and user environments on-prem and cloud (Azure).

Supporting / maintaining Microsoft Azure suite and services as needed, this includes input on journey to the cloud and office 365 adoption.

Communicating areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organisation.

Implementing best practices and controls on the Active Directory environment.

Implementing tight controls and usability initiatives across the environment by creating and maintaining Group Policy Objects as needed.

Implementing best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services.

Advising on the installation, configuration and upgrade of Microsoft servers and applications in line with policy and system requirements.

Suggesting areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.

Installing and configuring tools for event monitoring, capacity planning, performance monitoring.

Supporting ICT governance initiatives and providing input into policy / procedure development.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary IT qualification

MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA certifications would be ideal

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.

5+ years’ experience in the following:

Managing Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO.



Microsoft Server / Microsoft Desktop experience.

3+ years’ experience in the following:

Virtualization VMware (Vcenter).



Physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre).

2+ years’ experience in the following:

Supporting a MS Azure environment.



Microsoft Office 365 Experience.

Experience in the following:

LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.



Microsoft Print server Management.



Performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.



Migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server.

Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers).

Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS.

Exposure to the following:

SAN storage and backup environment administration.



Antivirus software management and deployment.

Basic Linux knowledge and navigation.

Advantageous Skills / Experience:

Working with and supporting software development teams

ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g. Opsview, Nagios, PRTG

Scripting – PowerShell, Python

Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible

Rolling out and supporting open source solutions.

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001

