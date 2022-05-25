Junior Software Programmer at Drake International – Eastern Cape

Our client, a national vehicle transportation company that has become a leader in the vehicle transportation market is looking for a Junior Software Programmer/Developer to join their team.

Requirements

Matric

Tertiary qualification in Software Programming/Developing

1 year experience

Valid drivers license & own car

Knowledge of PHP 5-7, HTML, MSQL, Mobile Application Development

Responsibilities

Assist developer

Develop and program systems

Team player

Reliable

Able to work in a pressurized environment

About The Employer:

Drake International

