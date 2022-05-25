Network Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

May 25, 2022

Purpose: The Intermediate Network Engineer will assist with administering and maintaining carrier and access infrastructure. Maintenance and administration will include layer 1 through to layer 3 network connectivity. The intermediate network engineer must understand the technologies associated to administering as well as maintaining such solutions.

Key Responsibilities

  • Maintaining and Administering and Configuring Switches, Access Equipment
  • Create and Maintain network documentation, incl. Network Diagrams, Standard Operating Procedures, High Level Designs and Low-Level Designs
  • Using monitoring network performance tools to troubleshoot problem areas
  • Assist with escalations (2nd Line support) to resolve end user issues
  • Configuring maintaining, troubleshooting, and installing last mile Layer 2 services (VLAN, VXLAN, ERPS & VPLS)
  • Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards.
  • Assist in the design and implementation new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.
  • Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades and collaborating with network architects/Senior Engineers on network optimisation.
  • Undertake data network fault investigations in local and wide area environments using information from multiple sources available to you.
  • Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies and defining and monitoring access.
  • Report network operational status by gathering and prioritising information and managing projects.
  • Assist in planning and implementation of upgrade data network equipment to the latest stable firmware releases where and when needed.
  • Assist and provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers during installation.
  • Assist and provide remote troubleshooting and fault finding if issues occur on the network.
  • liaise with project management teams, third-line engineers and service desk engineers on a regular basis.
  • Communicate with customers via email and phone for the purposes of providing remote support in a timeous matter.
  • Report/feedback to line manger on daily functions, incl. support calls, network status and any other requirements that might be identified from time to time.
  • Obtaining and Maintaining the required certification as and when required by business.
  • Ensure service levels are maintained for all calls/support requests in the relevant CRM systems.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • A Valid code EB or equivalent driver’s license and 100% reliable transport
  • A minimum of 2-3 years’ work experience in networking
  • Relevant networking certifications required:
    o N+
    o HCIA and/or CCNA
    o HCIE (advantage)
  • Knowledge and experience:
    o IP Connectivity
    o Understand communication protocols (e.g. VLANS, Spanning Tree, ERPS, Routing)
    o Basic Router and Switch Configuration Knowledge
    o Basic troubleshooting procedures
    o Basic Interior Gateway Protocol standards (OSPF; ISIS; BGP)
    o Network management tools and techniques (PRTG; LibreNMS; Netbox; NCE; u2000)
    o Structured cabling; Cable Management
    o Network Security
    o Network Backups
    o Fibre experience and knowledge will be an advantage
    ? GPON
    ? Active Ethernet
    o Required to work afterhours and standby.
    o Troubleshooting skills and the ability to diagnose/resolve network system problems.
    o Ability to interpret and apply complex technical manuals and reference materials.
    o Ability to assist with developing network security and related procedures; and assist with performing network management activities

Desired Skills:

  • networking
  • CISCO
  • CCNA
  • ERPS
  • GPON

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client is in the ICT Solutions industry.

