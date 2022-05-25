Network Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Purpose: The Intermediate Network Engineer will assist with administering and maintaining carrier and access infrastructure. Maintenance and administration will include layer 1 through to layer 3 network connectivity. The intermediate network engineer must understand the technologies associated to administering as well as maintaining such solutions.
Key Responsibilities
- Maintaining and Administering and Configuring Switches, Access Equipment
- Create and Maintain network documentation, incl. Network Diagrams, Standard Operating Procedures, High Level Designs and Low-Level Designs
- Using monitoring network performance tools to troubleshoot problem areas
- Assist with escalations (2nd Line support) to resolve end user issues
- Configuring maintaining, troubleshooting, and installing last mile Layer 2 services (VLAN, VXLAN, ERPS & VPLS)
- Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards.
- Assist in the design and implementation new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.
- Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades and collaborating with network architects/Senior Engineers on network optimisation.
- Undertake data network fault investigations in local and wide area environments using information from multiple sources available to you.
- Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies and defining and monitoring access.
- Report network operational status by gathering and prioritising information and managing projects.
- Assist in planning and implementation of upgrade data network equipment to the latest stable firmware releases where and when needed.
- Assist and provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers during installation.
- Assist and provide remote troubleshooting and fault finding if issues occur on the network.
- liaise with project management teams, third-line engineers and service desk engineers on a regular basis.
- Communicate with customers via email and phone for the purposes of providing remote support in a timeous matter.
- Report/feedback to line manger on daily functions, incl. support calls, network status and any other requirements that might be identified from time to time.
- Obtaining and Maintaining the required certification as and when required by business.
- Ensure service levels are maintained for all calls/support requests in the relevant CRM systems.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- A Valid code EB or equivalent driver’s license and 100% reliable transport
- A minimum of 2-3 years’ work experience in networking
- Relevant networking certifications required:
o N+
o HCIA and/or CCNA
o HCIE (advantage)
- Knowledge and experience:
o IP Connectivity
o Understand communication protocols (e.g. VLANS, Spanning Tree, ERPS, Routing)
o Basic Router and Switch Configuration Knowledge
o Basic troubleshooting procedures
o Basic Interior Gateway Protocol standards (OSPF; ISIS; BGP)
o Network management tools and techniques (PRTG; LibreNMS; Netbox; NCE; u2000)
o Structured cabling; Cable Management
o Network Security
o Network Backups
o Fibre experience and knowledge will be an advantage
? GPON
? Active Ethernet
o Required to work afterhours and standby.
o Troubleshooting skills and the ability to diagnose/resolve network system problems.
o Ability to interpret and apply complex technical manuals and reference materials.
o Ability to assist with developing network security and related procedures; and assist with performing network management activities
Desired Skills:
- networking
- CISCO
- CCNA
- ERPS
- GPON
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Our client is in the ICT Solutions industry.