Senior Perfomance Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Senior Performance Test Analyst
We are looking for a Senior Performance Test Analyst 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis, with minimum 3 years in the cloud environment and a a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Experience:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis, with minimum 3 years in the cloud environment
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Stress testing to validate the HCM application’s reliability, stableness, and responsiveness under high loads in the cloud.
- Load & Performance testing to ensure that the HCM application performs optimally even when used by multiple users at the same time in the cloud.
- Latency Testing of the time is taken to transfer data messages between two points within the cloud network.
- Failover testing of the application’s ability to call for additional resources when it encounters high traffic in the cloud
- Capacity testing to test the maximum amount of traffic that can be handled by the system.
- Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Experience in Integration Performance Testing.
- API performance testing
- Web services performance testing
- Experience in ETL/BI testing
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
- Experience in automating API servicesThe following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) framework
- Knowledge of C# and Java
- J-Meter and Jira ExperienceCompetencies:
- Conceptual thinking
- Attention to detail
- Excellent written and oral communication
- Managing complexity and ambiguity
- Ability to learn quickly
- Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial services business
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other
- Management reporting
- Self-starter.Qualifications/ Certification:
- Degree/Diploma in a relevant field
- Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.Key deliverables:
- Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Test approach
- Test Plans
- Test scripts
- Read development code
- Operate in DevSecOps
- Test execution
- Defects management reports
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
- Test Closure Reports;
- Knowledge transfer documents per project
- Test completion sign off