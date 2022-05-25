Senior Perfomance Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria Region

May 25, 2022

Senior Perfomance Test Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Performance Test Analyst 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis, with minimum 3 years in the cloud environment and a a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Experience:

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis, with minimum 3 years in the cloud environment
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Stress testing to validate the HCM application’s reliability, stableness, and responsiveness under high loads in the cloud.
  • Load & Performance testing to ensure that the HCM application performs optimally even when used by multiple users at the same time in the cloud.
  • Latency Testing of the time is taken to transfer data messages between two points within the cloud network.
  • Failover testing of the application’s ability to call for additional resources when it encounters high traffic in the cloud
  • Capacity testing to test the maximum amount of traffic that can be handled by the system.
  • Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.
  • Limited knowledge of software development
  • Experience in Integration Performance Testing.
  • API performance testing
  • Web services performance testing
  • Experience in ETL/BI testing
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Experience in automating API servicesThe following will be an added advantage:
    • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) framework
    • Knowledge of C# and Java
    • J-Meter and Jira ExperienceCompetencies:
      • Conceptual thinking
      • Attention to detail
      • Excellent written and oral communication
      • Managing complexity and ambiguity
      • Ability to learn quickly
      • Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial services business
      • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
      • Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other
      • Management reporting
      • Self-starter.Qualifications/ Certification:
      • Degree/Diploma in a relevant field
      • Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.Key deliverables:
      • Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
      • Test approach
      • Test Plans
      • Test scripts
      • Read development code
      • Operate in DevSecOps
      • Test execution
      • Defects management reports
      • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
      • Test Closure Reports;
      • Knowledge transfer documents per project
      • Test completion sign off

Learn more/Apply for this position