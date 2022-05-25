Senior Software Engineer

Our client an International company is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to be based in Melbourne.

Position: Senior Software Engineer

Location: Melbourne, Australia

We’re inventing the future, right here, right now. We design the critical security solutions of tomorrow by combining the curiosity to explore, the intelligence to question and the vision to create. Together we solve complicated problems by combining our experience in the market with our leading research and development capabilities.

OneSKY – Be part of revolutionising our skies for the future of aerospace. A future where all modes of aircrafts piloted or unpiloted, civilian or military move around our skies safer, more efficiently and sustainably for a greener and more harmonised airspace.

OneSKY Civil and Military Air Traffic Control System (CMATS) is a headline Air Traffic Control program in Australia, where the final system will control 11% of the world’s airspace. This $1.2 Billion Project is the most complex transformation of Air Traffic Management in aviation history, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a unified solution for the future Air Traffic Management needs. This high-profile project has the world watching in excited anticipation to see its success.

Company Culture: Growth and Development

Joining a worldwide and well establish company (85 000 headcounts and growing) and navigate your career in the vast different path available

Joining OneSky program is joining a team of 400 worldwide (mostly in Australia) where you can discover engineering best practices to deliver critical safety and cybersecurity systems

Joining the software community and our pillars around Agile and DevSecOps, means being on the critical path of our business challenges, and therefore upskilling our talent is a priority

Minimum Qualification Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Master Degree in Computer Science or Engineering

Technical Skills

Language: deep knowledge of Java

IDE/CICD Tools: GIT, Bitbucket, Gradle, Cucumber, Jenkins, Eclipse, JIRA

Experience with formal software engineering process and experience in the whole lifecycle

writing & reviewing design, requirements, tests and code

TDD approach

Experience in working large scale and distributed systems, being part of a greater whole than your component team or feature team

Agile methodology: Scrum

Devops culture and CICD methodologies

Advantageous Skills

Language: any others

Framework: Micro services, Swing, JavaFX, Core Java

Scaled agile experience: Less, SAFe or other

ATM domain knowledge

Experience in software development in a critical safety environment

Roles and Responsibilities

Designing and delivering software to meet requirements including architecture, design, reuse, development, integration and verification

Defining and tailoring the software engineering environment and the process, practices and tools applicable to the project

Ensuring that the designed solution is developed according to design, schedule, cost and quality expectations

Identifying risks, and proposing effective solutions; executing mitigation actions and reporting on outcomes and residual risks

As part of the technical leadership you are also accountable for

Provide technical leadership and training on technical tasks (complex logical & numerical algorithms / performance issues / external interfaces / …) and technical reviews (workshops, peer reviews and project reviews).

Desired Skills:

Devops

Software Engineering

CICD

Designing

