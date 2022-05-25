SNR Software Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

May 25, 2022

A Market leader based in Rosebank seeks an Experienced resilient C/C ++ Systems Analyst to join their team – coming from a Financial services or IT industry would be advantageous .

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Information Technology degree or similar

Experience Required:

  • C/C++
  • SQL
  • MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
  • GIT
  • Soap, JSON, XML, HTTP(S), REST
  • Understanding of binary, hexadecimal numeral systems & data types (word, byte, bit manipulation)
  • File processing (binary files, text files)
  • TCP/IP. Understanding of sending/receiving of binary messages (structs)

Nice to Have

  • Some experience in C#, C++ Builder (Embarcadero XE), Delphi

Essential requirements:

  • Be a team player that contribute by example
  • Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability
  • Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
  • Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members
  • Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around
  • source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
  • Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
  • Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem
  • communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.

Key responsibilities

  • Windows Services development. The position consists primarily of backend development.
  • Knowledge of web services REST, SOAP, JSON, TCP/IP communication protocols
  • Relational database design and querying experience
  • High proficiency coding in C++
  • Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
  • Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
  • Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
  • Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • C#
  • C++
  • SQL
  • MSSQL
  • JSON
  • REST
  • JavaScript
  • MS Visual Studio
  • Git
  • XML
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Delphi
  • HTTP(S)
  • HMTL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

