Software Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

May 25, 2022

Our client in Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha seeks a Software Developer to join their team.

Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required:

  • Own Transportation + License
  • 1-3 Years working experience
  • No Criminal Record
  • Clean Credit History
  • Grade 12/Matric
  • Net Framework
  • BSc or equivalent Degree
  • ASP.NET Webforms
  • VB.Net Framework
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Git Source Control
  • Bitbucket
  • Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
  • Web fundamentals like HTML, CSS
  • JavaScript/Jquery
  • Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
  • API design and development
  • RESTful Services

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
  • Investigating issues and requests received from Clients regarding the company’s products and services.
  • Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
  • Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
  • Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
  • Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
  • Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
  • Analyzing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

