Systems Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Interpreting and translating business requirements and perspective into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business. Business as usual support and maintenance of production systems and processes applicable to the area or business segment of responsibility.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
CLIENT SERVICE
Service Excellence
- Maintain and support ongoing business user activity on production systems and processes
- Interpretation and execution of business requirements through functional setup and testing
- Provide input on enhancements and capabilities of systems supported as a subject matter expert
- Provide guidance to business analysts and testers for UAT sessions
- Responding timeously to internal and external queries as per documented IT procedures
- Adhere to all IT change management and incident processes
- Building good working relationships with all stakeholders
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Monitor of daily, weekly and monthly interfaces and files from external and internal systems
- Daily support of production systems in area of responsibility to all stakeholders
- Managing daily and monthly operational and maintenance requirements of production systems in area of responsibility
- Report and data extracts on request
- Production bugs, incidents and issues to be investigated and resolved timeously with continuous feedback to stakeholders
- Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development for bugs, enhancements and projects related to systems that are supported
- After-hours support to business users when required
- Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements(waterfall) or translate business needs into user stories (agile)
- Functional testing of production systems in area of responsibility
- Assistance with drafting functional test cases where required
- Adhere to all IT change management and incident processes
ADMINISTRATION
- Respond to emails and queries timeously
- Respond to helpdesk call timeously
- Set up of scheduled and ad hoc data extracts
LEARNING & GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork in Department:
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
- Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.
Personal and intellectual capital development:
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
REQUIREMENTS
- Qualifications:
Grade 12 Diploma/Degree (related qualification)
Business Analysis National Certificate Agile Certification or Equivalent platform qualification
Experience:
3 to 5 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst working within an operational support team
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
- Experience with any of the following highly desirable/required: – Experienced Microsoft SQL Query skills- Microsoft TFS proficiency- MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio) with intermediate to advanced Excel skills preferred
- In depth understanding of software design and development life cycle
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
- High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
- Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision
- Ability to handle multiple projects/enhancements simultaneously
- Good team work and communication skills
- Innovative
- Motivated and result oriented
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- SQL
- Excel skills
- software design