Analyst Developer (ELK Stack)(CH794) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer with ELK Stack skills, for a new area in the business.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new Bank SDLC Platforms according to requirements

The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

SQL 2016 and higher

Elk Stack – Elastic, Logstash and Kibana

Logstash and Kibana JAVA

Powershell 3 or higher

Web API

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA.

Ideal:

Full Stack Development

Knowledge of:

Agile

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Banking systems environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Banking systems

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Adhering to Principles and Values

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

