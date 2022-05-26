Angular Developer at Reverside

Requirements:

Angular Developer (Versions 8+) Role in Johannesburg

Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End, or Middleware) with high-quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development and provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions. Quickly produce well organized, optimized, and well-documented source code to deliver technical solutions.

Ensure designs and solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability, and resistance. Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions.

Support the development of CI/CD Pipelines (authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins/ similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kurbenetes environments – supporting and managing your application all the way to production).

Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/ Grafana/NewRElic, and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes.

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services.

Align all application development processes to Group Architecture and Infrastructure guidelines.

Provide input into the project and program teams (when required) to plan and manage the development lifecycle e.g releases, risks management, testing, integration, etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring, and ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications.

Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge and skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions, etc.

Desired Skills:

Angular

frontend

development

CI/CD

Jenkins

Docker

Ansible

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forAngular DeveloperProfessionals with 2+ years solid development experience in Angular and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

