Angular Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

Requirements:
Angular Developer (Versions 8+) Role in Johannesburg
- Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End, or Middleware) with high-quality solutions
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
- Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development and provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions. Quickly produce well organized, optimized, and well-documented source code to deliver technical solutions.
- Ensure designs and solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability, and resistance. Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions.
- Support the development of CI/CD Pipelines (authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins/ similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kurbenetes environments – supporting and managing your application all the way to production).
- Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/ Grafana/NewRElic, and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes.
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
- Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services.
- Align all application development processes to Group Architecture and Infrastructure guidelines.
- Provide input into the project and program teams (when required) to plan and manage the development lifecycle e.g releases, risks management, testing, integration, etc.
- Conduct reviews, performance monitoring, and ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications.
- Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge and skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions, etc.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- frontend
- development
- CI/CD
- Jenkins
- Docker
- Ansible
About The Employer:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking forAngular DeveloperProfessionals with 2+ years solid development experience in Angular and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.