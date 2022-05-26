Business Analyst Fleet & Asset Finance – Gauteng Sandown

May 26, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • The day-to-day support of the company’s Fleet operations and IT systems used by operations to effectively manage our client’s fleet vehicles.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Business Analysis Diploma/ Degree

Experience & Skills

  • 3 – 5 years Fleet Management Experience
  • Comprehensive SQL querying abilities
  • Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
  • Experience with any of all the following highly desirable:
  • CRM
  • Cherwell Incident Management
  • MS Office Products – Excel, PowerPoint, Word
  • MS Power BI
  • MS Teams
  • SharePoint
  • MS Azure
  • Understanding of software design and development
  • Experience of leading project team is an advantage
  • Extensive experience in requirements management, including collecting, documenting, analysing, tracing, validating, prioritizing, and controlling change

Personal Attributes

  • High energy level and the ability to multitask and manage projects simultaneously, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
  • A strong team-player with the ability to engage with all levels of the organization
  • Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision
  • Able to work well under pressure and respond to fast changing priorities and deadlines.
  • Good teamwork and communication skills
  • Innovative
  • Motivated and result oriented
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong analytical and organizational skills
  • Superior interpersonal skills. Proven ability to work effectively and diplomatically with a wide range of individuals at all organizational levels
  • Ability to deliver high quality (consumable, accurate, complete, and grammatically correct) documentation in a fast-paced environment

Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

CUSTOMER

  • Escalating system bugs to Vendor
  • Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications
  • Adhere to all deadlines
  • Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matter expertise

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Building new SLAs to process, system forms and process flows
  • Investigating and fixing system and process flow bugs
  • Assisting with user training
  • Assisting user acceptance testing
  • Functional testing
  • Creating user manuals
  • Creating test cases
  • Creating functional and business requirements specifications
  • Ability to diagnose & address application issues
  • Monitor Cherwell daily imports and any related queries
  • Provide Training to supported areas
  • Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development
  • Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements
  • Creation of business requirements specifications for enhancements
  • Assistance with drafting test cases where required
  • Support of user acceptance testing for enhancements and bug fixes
  • Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the necessary teams to identify and resolve

ADMINISTRATION

  • Requirements gathering for enhancements through meetings
  • Documenting of business requirements through meetings
  • Assist Business with data dumps and queries
  • Logging of change control for any changes made
  • Managing, actioning and prioritizing Helpdesk call logs timeously
  • Write SQL queries to find answers to complex business questions

Desired Skills:

  • Fleet Management
  • Business Analyst
  • SQL Querying
  • CRM
  • Cherwell Incident Management
  • MS Power BI
  • MS Teams
  • Sharepoint
  • MS Azure
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position