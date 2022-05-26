Business Analyst Fleet & Asset Finance

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- The day-to-day support of the company’s Fleet operations and IT systems used by operations to effectively manage our client’s fleet vehicles.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Business Analysis Diploma/ Degree
Experience & Skills
- 3 – 5 years Fleet Management Experience
- Comprehensive SQL querying abilities
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
- Experience with any of all the following highly desirable:
- CRM
- Cherwell Incident Management
- MS Office Products – Excel, PowerPoint, Word
- MS Power BI
- MS Teams
- SharePoint
- MS Azure
- Understanding of software design and development
- Experience of leading project team is an advantage
- Extensive experience in requirements management, including collecting, documenting, analysing, tracing, validating, prioritizing, and controlling change
Personal Attributes
- High energy level and the ability to multitask and manage projects simultaneously, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
- A strong team-player with the ability to engage with all levels of the organization
- Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision
- Able to work well under pressure and respond to fast changing priorities and deadlines.
- Good teamwork and communication skills
- Innovative
- Motivated and result oriented
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Strong analytical and organizational skills
- Superior interpersonal skills. Proven ability to work effectively and diplomatically with a wide range of individuals at all organizational levels
- Ability to deliver high quality (consumable, accurate, complete, and grammatically correct) documentation in a fast-paced environment
Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER
- Escalating system bugs to Vendor
- Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications
- Adhere to all deadlines
- Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matter expertise
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Building new SLAs to process, system forms and process flows
- Investigating and fixing system and process flow bugs
- Assisting with user training
- Assisting user acceptance testing
- Functional testing
- Creating user manuals
- Creating test cases
- Creating functional and business requirements specifications
- Ability to diagnose & address application issues
- Monitor Cherwell daily imports and any related queries
- Provide Training to supported areas
- Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development
- Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements
- Creation of business requirements specifications for enhancements
- Assistance with drafting test cases where required
- Support of user acceptance testing for enhancements and bug fixes
- Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the necessary teams to identify and resolve
ADMINISTRATION
- Requirements gathering for enhancements through meetings
- Documenting of business requirements through meetings
- Assist Business with data dumps and queries
- Logging of change control for any changes made
- Managing, actioning and prioritizing Helpdesk call logs timeously
- Write SQL queries to find answers to complex business questions
