Data Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join the Life Insurance industry today!

We require a candidate with:

Tertiary qualification and programming background, Business, or IT

Bachelor’s degree with mathematical / statistical / actuarial specialisation is advantageous

Experience in databases (especially SQL).

Programming and data analytics experience.

Experience in managing projects and people.

Proven track record in business development and building relationships.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a management position within the financial services

industry

Desired Skills:

Actuarial

