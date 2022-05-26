DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is looking for a DevOps Engineer to manage the ITOps team by advising on the alignment of

operations with information systems, writing code and scripts, and ensuring the smooth deployment and running

of software systems. This includes testing systems and resolving issues both in software and in infrastructure.

Responsibilities:

• Development and streamlining of integrations between sensor, video and analytics products.

• Testing of software / QA products

• Improving CI/CD and deployment methods

• Ensure system infrastructure is optimal for intended function.

• Manage server infrastructure and troubleshoot advanced system issues.

• Deploy servers or applications to infrastructure.

• Monitor cloud infrastructure and make sure everything is running at optimal performance.

• Run and maintain different Product environments (Development, Stage, Production)

• Contribute expertise on information system options, risk, and operational impact.

• Mentoring and managing ITOps team.

• Collaborating with developers on software requirements, as well as interpreting test stage data.

• Completing code and script updates, as well as resolving product implementation errors.

• Overseeing routine maintenance procedures and performing diagnostic tests.

• Documenting processes and monitoring performance metrics.

• Conforming to best practices in network administration and cybersecurity.

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in software engineering, computer science, information technology, information

systems, or similar.

• in related field (beneficial)

• Working knowledge of Agile principles.

• Extensive experience in DevOps engineering, team management, and collaboration.

o experience in DevOps

o 2 – experience in managing a team

• Experience in a Process/Industrial industry is extremely advantageous.

• Advanced applied knowledge of programming languages such as Python and TypeScript.

• Advanced Azure Management experience.

• Experience with the following technologies is beneficial:

o Docker,

o Kubernetes

o Ansible,

o Gitlab but primarily ADO pipelines,

• Advanced Linux administration experience.

• Ability to oversee and mentor juniors, as well as report to management.

• Ability to install and configure software, gather test-stage data, and perform de-bugging.

• Ability to ensure smooth software deployment by writing script updates and running diagnostics.

• Proficiency in documenting processes and monitoring performance metrics.

• Advanced knowledge of best practices related to ISO.

• Ability to keep up with software development trends and innovation

• Ability to communicate to internal and external stakeholders

Learn more/Apply for this position