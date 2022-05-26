Front-End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Frontend Developer

The opportunity that awaits you:

Looking for a challenge? You will have the opportunity to work for a fast paced and ambitious data management and protection provider, that will engage you in your work and encourage you to learn and grow. The organisation aims to manage data in the smartest way possible and is beyond innovative with its offerings.. In a company that is perfectly composed for great growth and further business development, their purpose is sure to channel and nurture your unique strengths for great professional and company success.

Your key responsibilities:

Function as line manager to a team of professional engineers.

Conducting reviews on code.

Writing code – which is clean as well as can maintained and reused.

Assisting the team with technical issues, coding, and software engineering standards.

Establishing and promoting frontend best practices, standards and design guidelines.

Mastering UX throughout Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Our required expertise:

4-5 years of experience with:

Angular (12+)

JavaScript

HTML5

CSS3 (building SPA applications).

Web applications experience (building complex web applications: ReSTful APIs, security best practices, scalability).

Prior experience with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Prior experience working in an Agile/SCRUM environment.

Prior experience with automated tests (writing and maintaining).

Your reward:

Salary range: R 850k – [URL Removed] mil negotiable CTC/annum

Please apply to directly or on our website (https://60degrees.vincere.io/candidateDashboard.do?tabId=0) For more roles please have a look at our website (www.60degrees.com). or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10287263/) and Instagram (@60d_sixtydegrees).

