Full Stack Developer (Node.js & React.js) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Woodstock

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge real-world practical applications to Workforce Communication, Management and Productivity seeks a Full Stack Developer with entrepreneurial flair and a passion for creating and building cutting-edge solutions to join its team. Your core role will entail designing and developing applications using relevant language stacks including and not limited to Node.js for backend and [URL Removed] for frontend development. Your tech toolset must include AWS, Node.js, [URL Removed] Vue/Angular, [URL Removed] and/or material ui, MySQL or Postgres and GraphQL.

DUTIES:

Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

Work alongside the existing Development team to ensure that software libraries, infrastructure and overall code are kept up to date.

Comply with best practices and company and industry standards.

Skilfully and constructively code review developer pull requests.

Ensure Live System Integrity.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience working with GraphQL and/or RESTful APIs.

Experience with backend integrations (REST and/or SOAP).

Experience working with SQL based databases such as MySQL or Postgres.

Experience working with AWS cloud services including and not limited to: API Gateway Lambda S3 RDS VPC

Experience building out React frontends according to a defined specification.

Experience in the following technology stack –

Cloud technologies, preferably AWS

Node.js

React.js (or Vue/Angular)

React Frameworks: [URL Removed] and/or material ui

SQL Databases, preferably MySQL or Postgres

GraphQL (Apollo Server would be advantageous)

COMMENTS:

