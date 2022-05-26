IT Project Manager at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Manages project planning and delivery
- Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach
- Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted
- Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)
- Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage
- Create and control all project management related documents
- Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements
- Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt
Manage project risks and issues
- Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project
- Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues, and risks
Ensure effective budget control
- Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements
- Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action
Manage and support project team
- Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion
- Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices
- Manage team to delivery on project commitments
- Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)
Effective management of quality and processes
- Apply quality management principles and processes
- Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes
- Ensure required documentation is complete, current, and stored appropriately
Effective reporting and stakeholder management
- Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers, and IT with stakeholders
- Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project
- Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology
- Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts
Minimum requirements
- Bachelors degree/diploma in Information technology, Computer science, Information systems or other related field
- Diploma/Certificate in Project Management, PMP, Agile/Scrum, Prince 2
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience
- Agile Project Management experience
- Knowledge of project management techniques and tools
Desired Skills:
- PMBOK
- PRINCE 2
- SDLC Methodology
- Agile methodology
- PMP
- Delivery management
- Management methodology
- Managing Project Budgets
- Scope Management
- Project plan
- Project management principles
- Project resources
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma