IT Project Manager at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 26, 2022

Manages project planning and delivery

  • Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach
  • Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted
  • Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)
  • Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage
  • Create and control all project management related documents
  • Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements
  • Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt

Manage project risks and issues

  • Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project
  • Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues, and risks

Ensure effective budget control

  • Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements
  • Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action

Manage and support project team

  • Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion
  • Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices
  • Manage team to delivery on project commitments
  • Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)

Effective management of quality and processes

  • Apply quality management principles and processes
  • Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes
  • Ensure required documentation is complete, current, and stored appropriately

Effective reporting and stakeholder management

  • Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers, and IT with stakeholders
  • Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project
  • Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology
  • Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts

Minimum requirements

  • Bachelors degree/diploma in Information technology, Computer science, Information systems or other related field
  • Diploma/Certificate in Project Management, PMP, Agile/Scrum, Prince 2
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience
  • Agile Project Management experience
  • Knowledge of project management techniques and tools

Desired Skills:

  • PMBOK
  • PRINCE 2
  • SDLC Methodology
  • Agile methodology
  • PMP
  • Delivery management
  • Management methodology
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Scope Management
  • Project plan
  • Project management principles
  • Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

